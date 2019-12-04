|
|
Victor Kotowski
Aiken - Mr. Victor Paul Kotowski, 69, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Vic was born in Kansas City, MO, a son of the late Walter Kotowski, Jr., and Rosemary Jacobes Kotowski Vrooman. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era, and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. He moved to Aiken County in 1974, and worked with Amoco Foam Products for more than 25 years. He then was the owner and operator of Vic's Refinishing & Repair for 26 years. Vic was a member and past Jr. Vice Commandant of the Marine Corps League, James L. Hammons Detachment # 939, and a member of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs South Carolina Pack.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Starnes Kotowski; daughter, Allison K. (Matt) Comer, Aiken; and his favorite grandson, Reagan Comer; sisters, Catherine Bartlett, Ellen Crabtree, Theresa (Teri) Cotton, Joyce Bratton-Sargetis, and Tracy Kotowski; brothers, Walter Kotowski, III, Thomas Kotowski, Michael Kotowski, Joseph Kotowski, and Cristian Kotowski; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Vic was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew Kotowski and Steven Kotowski.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC, with Pastor Phillip Lee officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Larry Frelin, Richard Schreck, Ken Phipps, Dave Smith, Joe Featherston and John Horton, all of the Marine Corps League, James L. Hammons Detachment # 939.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Marine Corps League, James L. Hammons Detachment # 939.
Please direct memorials to the Marine Corps League, James L. Hammonds Detachment # 939,P.O. Box 6046, Aiken, SC 29804.
