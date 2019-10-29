Victor Russell Woodman, Jr.
BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Victor Russell Woodman, Jr., 92, of Blackville, SC, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with burial in the
Barnwell County Memory Gardens, Reynolds Rd., Barnwell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Mr. Woodman passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
A native of Winterport, ME, he was the son of the late Clarissa Hackett Woodman and Victor Russell Woodman. Mr. Woodman retired from Savannah River Site (DuPont) as an E & I Mechanic after 37 years of service. He was a part-time farmer for many years and was the owner of Woodman's Heating and Air Conditioning. Mr. Woodman was a long-time member of Gateway Church in Barnwell, where he served as a deacon over several years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife Irene Still Pate Woodman and a family of five generations- three children Ivan (Edna) Woodman of Houston MS, Mark Woodman of Blackville, SC and Pam (Roger)
Stephens of Aiken, SC; four step-children Dwayne (Sandy) Pate of Hilda, SC, Janice (Greg) Hammett of Snelling, SC, Jennifer (Eddie) Padgett of Orangeburg, SC, and James Pate of Barnwell, SC as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 57 years, Ruth, as well as a step-daughter Cindy Pate Black.
The family would like to thank the staff of Professional Case Management and Alliance Hospice for their supportive care and compassion of Mr. Woodman.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2019