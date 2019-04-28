In Loving Memory of
Vincent Nicholas Brown
10/20/1988 - 4/28/2012
Vinnie, Your laugh still rings in our ears,
Your presence still feels very near, Those sweet memories we have of you have dried our tears, In our hearts and thoughts is where your spirit remains, Living in this world without you has not been the same. Forever is a long time that's how long we love you.
Love Mommy, Tiffany, Naliah, Grandma &
The rest of your devoted family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 28, 2019