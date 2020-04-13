|
|
In Loving Memory
Rev. Thelma Joyce
Erving-Taylor
December 23, 1927 - April 13, 2016
Matriarch (2002-2016) of the 185+ Descendants of David & Sallie Mae (Williams)Irving
(Saluda, SC)
You were, indeed, a most beautiful, charming, kind, compassionate, patient, caring, sensitive, devoted, genuine, nurturing, generous, trustworthy, inspiring, respectful, supportive, resourceful, sweet, remarkable and loving: daughter to David and Sallie Mae (Williams) I(E)rving of Saluda, SC; younger sister to Andrew, Sallie Mae, Minnie Lee, Mary, David John, Alphonzo, Mamie, Robert "Buster", "Baby" Albert, Julius Winfield, Jessena Delores and older sister to William "Bill" Theodore; niece; cousin; "Aunt Joyce" to all of your nephews and nieces; wife to Rev. George Lee Taylor; daughter-in-law; sister-in-law; mother to Rev. Gregory George Taylor, Debrah J. Taylor Greene and Diethric R. Taylor Langford; mother-in-law to Lynette Mosley Taylor, William "Bill" Eugene Greene and Billy Thomas Langford; grandmother to Tracey J. Taylor White (Ricky), Trachell R. Taylor, Gregory T. Taylor (Mariana), Timothy T. Taylor (Tabitha), David M. Greene, Joseph G. R. Greene, Joshua T. Langford and Jamall Hutsona; great grandmother to David Jadyn Greene, Gregory Anthony Taylor, Nicholas Jordan Taylor, Joshua Jayden Taylor; Alyssa Wright, Samira Ogayonne, and Evonna Dameron; as well as friend, teacher, counselor, mentor, co-worker, advocate and/or acquaintance to hundreds of people of various race, nationality and creed throughout the world.
We, indeed, especially now cherish the memories of your hard work and dedication as a long-time community activist and prominent church/religious leader.
And, truly we're most overwhelmingly thankful and proud of how you, in your last intense battle while here on earth, stood tall and confident, and as the I(E)rvings' matriarch, you courageously led your family into that most devastating, over a decade long, court battle with the late Attorney Billy C. Coleman (formerly of Moore, Taylor & Thomas, P.A., Saluda, SC), his friend, the late Richard "Dick" Clark (Batesburg, SC) and their cohorts.
We appreciate so very much the wisdom, knowledge and understanding that you constantly displayed as Coleman and Clark plotted and then executed their most devious plan between 2003-10 in order to take the I(E)rvings' Saluda, SC heirs property. You so loved this 110 acres of farmland which had been purchased on November 28, 1917 for a paid-in-cash, full amount of $2,750.00 by your self-taught father who was the son of former slaves. It was your birthplace. It was your family's "homestead".
We will long remember:
how Coleman and Clark continuously tormented you and our family with their numerous lies, scare tactics, and filing of falsified legal documents in the Saluda Court House; how the I(E)rvings' lawyer (Attorney Willie B. Heyward, Heirs' Property Law Center, LLC, Charleston, SC), time after time, had to contend with the Special Referee/Judge (Attorney Kathy O. Rushton, Saluda, SC) overturning his motions/appeals and with her dismissals of a court reporter at important hearings; how the appointed Guardian Ad Litem (GAL), Attorney Henrietta Gill (Leesville, SC), absolutely did nothing to protect the disadvantaged I(E)rvings who were involved in this battle.
We will long remember:
the complaints filed by the I(E)rvings that were totally dismissed/ignored by the South Carolina Supreme Court Disciplinary Committee and other American governmental organizations/leaders; how, after Clark got sick and died (2010) and Coleman retired, Rushton and Gill along with Attorney Christian G. Spradley (Moore, Taylor & Thomas, P.A., Saluda, SC) continued to persistently torment the I(E)rvings; how finally, in December 2013, this trio decided to just outright take the I(E)rvings' heirs property (despite the I(E)rvings having paid all taxes in full up to date).
And, we shall not forget:
that, without any I(E)rving family member's knowledge, Rushton quiet titled and then sold, on March 28, 2014, the I(E)rvings' heirs property to Randy A. Barnes and Adam T. Barnes (Barnes Oil and Propane, Batesburg, SC) for "supposedly" $201,000.00 (including the 110 acres, a large amount of timber that had been planted by Uncle "Buster" (your last brother who died in 2001) and the 14 pecan trees which had been planted by your mother in recognition of every time she was pregnant during her life which ended in 1936.)
And, we shall not forget:
that it wasn't until April 22, 2014, at a "so-called" hearing held in a backroom of the Saluda Court House, that you found out that your family's property had been outright taken from the I(E)rvings; that there were more lies/incorrect court filings created by these lawyers so they could distribute only a small fraction of the proceeds to only SOME of the I(E)rvings while they kept a majority of the money for their own self-profit; that Attorney Heyward, after 10 years of fighting, just walked off and stopped having anything to do with any I(E)rving (it's still a mystery to us); and that you and our family received another "slap in the face" not only when, on February 4, 2015, the South Carolina General Assembly (both House and Senate) passed a resolution recognizing/commending Attorney Coleman for his outstanding public/ community service to the people of South Carolina but also when Henry McMaster, the Governor of South Carolina, upon the death of Coleman, ordered that on March 8, 2019, from sunrise until sunset, the flags atop the South Carolina State Capital Building be lowered to half-staff for this well-known thief. We imagine that you turned over in your grave on that day at 2:24pm when the Governor tweeted on his twitter account that his Order was perfectly executed.
We, indeed, know that had not they (including Attorney Billy C. Coleman and his friend, Richard "Dick" Clark, Attorneys Kathy O. Rushton, Henrietta Gill, Christian G. Spradley, the Barnes (Randy A. and Adam T.) and the participating others) invaded the lives of the I(E)rving family, you, as so desired during the majority of your life, would surely have, in honor of your parent's dying wish, blessed the 110 acres in the Spring of 2004 and passed the administrative duties on to younger I(E)rvings. November 28, 2017 undoubtedly would have been the start of a glorious anniversary celebration for the I(E)rvings.
You, Rev. Thelma Joyce Erving-Taylor, truly did lead your family to fight so very hard against this horrible injustice that was thrust upon us. Your last days upon this earth should have been your most glorious and joyous ones. Instead, we were forced to watch you die with tear-stained eyes and a broken heart due to the outright stealing and selling of your family's Saluda, SC 110 acres of farmland. Your life should never have had to end like this. The unrest of not only your spirit but that of your parents and all of your siblings is continuously being deeply felt amongst us. We fight on.
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing" - Edmond Burke
Love You More,
Descendants of David and Sallie Mae (Williams) I(E)rving (Saluda, SC)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 13, 2020