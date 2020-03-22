|
|
Violet Fulmer
AIKEN - Ms. Violet Campbell Fulmer, age 76, of Aiken, S. C., wife of the late Clinton C. Fulmer and daughter of the late Herbert H. Campbell, Jr. and the late Beryl Rumley Campbell, entered into eternal rest at her residence in Aiken with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 19, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Angela (Glendale) Cantrell; brothers, Aaron (Donna) Campbell, Sr. and Don (Judy) Campbell and three grandchildren, Malik, Payten and Amelia McLaurin. In addition to her and husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Campbell Cantrell and Brenda Joyce Campbell. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She was dedicated lifetime member of Highland Pine Baptist Church in Aiken, S.C. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She shall be greatly missed by her family and loved ones and all whose lives she touched during the 76 precious years that God granted her on this earth. This is not the end for her, as she has just made that great transition to her new Heavenly home, where all is peace and joy in a land of endless tomorrows. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A graveside service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Wesley Greene officiating. The Pallbearers will be A. J. Campbell, Robby Howard, Robert Ergle, Allen Moore, Bryan Redd and Roy Craig. There will be no visitation at the Funeral Home. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the Children's Hospital Of Augusta, 1446 Harper St., Augusta, Ga. 30912. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 22 to Apr. 1, 2020