Home

POWERED BY

Services
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Fulmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Fulmer


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Fulmer Obituary
Violet Fulmer
AIKEN - Ms. Violet Campbell Fulmer, age 76, of Aiken, S. C., wife of the late Clinton C. Fulmer and daughter of the late Herbert H. Campbell, Jr. and the late Beryl Rumley Campbell, entered into eternal rest at her residence in Aiken with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 19, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Angela (Glendale) Cantrell; brothers, Aaron (Donna) Campbell, Sr. and Don (Judy) Campbell and three grandchildren, Malik, Payten and Amelia McLaurin. In addition to her and husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Campbell Cantrell and Brenda Joyce Campbell. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She was dedicated lifetime member of Highland Pine Baptist Church in Aiken, S.C. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She shall be greatly missed by her family and loved ones and all whose lives she touched during the 76 precious years that God granted her on this earth. This is not the end for her, as she has just made that great transition to her new Heavenly home, where all is peace and joy in a land of endless tomorrows. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A graveside service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Wesley Greene officiating. The Pallbearers will be A. J. Campbell, Robby Howard, Robert Ergle, Allen Moore, Bryan Redd and Roy Craig. There will be no visitation at the Funeral Home. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the Children's Hospital Of Augusta, 1446 Harper St., Augusta, Ga. 30912. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements.
You can visit the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 22 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -