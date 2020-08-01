1/
Virginia Blacks
{ "" }
Virginia Blacks
JOHNSTON - Virginia Blacks, 60, of Johnston, SC passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 10am at Davis Funeral Home, Inc, Ridge Spring, SC.
Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone who attends the service to please wear a mask. Thank you.
There will be a Public Viewing Saturday from 2 pm - 6 pm. Please wear mask. If you don't have a mask you will not be able to enter.
Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home Inc
AUG
2
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
(803) 685-5120
