Virginia Blair, 88, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

She was born on March 16, 1931, to Evelyn and Scotty Chambers. Her life began no different than those living in the 1800's and ended with all of the marvels of the twenty first century.

Virginia was raised on Tiger Creek, near Roan Mountain, Tennessee. Virginia grew up very much like the pioneers of the 1800's; no electricity, no indoor plumbing, wood stoves for cooking, and kerosene lamps for illumination. Food was grown, canned, pickled, cured and smoked. Sweetening was usually done with honey. Wild plants were harvested along with the cultivated ones. Hard work and large families were the norm. Virginia's family boasted six children and it took them all to maintain the farm, especially after her father died.

Virginia attended a School of Nursing in the nearby town of Banner Elk, N.C., graduating as an LPN in 1953. There she met her husband of 62 years, Claude Blair. Claude was exiting the army at Fort Gordon and applied for a job with the Savannah River Plant. Like many other new hires, they moved to New Ellenton S.C. and began a family. Virginia devoted herself to her family. She became an excellent seamstress, avid gardener and enthusiastic cook. In her close knit neighborhood, Virginia was considered a second mother to many of the children. Her medical expertise was in continuous demand. Claude and Virginia became an integral part of the community through their good deeds, many friends, open arms and active involvement with Corinth Baptist Church.

In 1974 Virginia returned to her career of nursing at the Aiken Community Hospital. She helped transport the last of the old Aiken County Hospital's patients to the new hospital. Virginia was awarded Aiken Community Hospital's Nurse of the Year in 1975. She retired from the Aiken Hospital after 21 years of service. She remains close with many friends she made at the hospital.

Virginia and Claude loved to stay busy. They built two houses and developed business ventures in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. Upon retirement in 1995, Virginia and Claude traveled the world. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family, were active church members and helped with the building of the new Corinth Baptist Church.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Blair, sister Beulah Holtzclaw and brothers Mack and Zeke Chambers. She is survived by her brother, Jack Chambers, sister, Dale Barnett, her son Scotty Blair (Alice), grandson Dylan Hewitt (Toni), seven great grandchildren; Zach, Jacob, Landon, Sydney, Madeline, Levi and Elianna and many nephews and nieces.

Hers was a life well lived. Virginia had a sharp wit and an easy laugh. She was a pleasure to those around her and a great example of living life fully. Her presence will be missed.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning, July 18th beginning at 10 o'clock at Corinth Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 o'clock with The Rev. Mike Bell officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

