Virginia Brent Lundy Campbell

Virginia Brent Lundy Campbell

Augusta - Virginia Brent Lundy Campbell, 98, wife of the late Paul S. Lundy and Thomas Campbell, entered into rest Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Patrick Latta officiating.

Mrs. Campbell, daughter of the late Esther Long Brent and Theodore Roosevelt Brent, was born in Nashville, TN, and retired from Aiken County Hospital as Housekeeping Supervisor. She was a member of Fleming Baptist Church where she attended the Ruth Bible Class and was active in the Homebound Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Lundy.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Brent Lundy (Sarah), of Aiken, George Michael Lundy (Robyn), of Augusta, and Marie Lundy Cole, of Bluffton, SC; her grandchildren, Shannon Lundy, Rodney Lundy, Kevin Lundy, Brenden Lundy, Brooke Lundy Pittman (Bryan), Brent Lundy, and Michelle Lundy; and her great grandchild, Cooper Lundy and her grandson Stephen Cole.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

