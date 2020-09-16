Virginia Catherine Whitaker
Aiken - Virginia Catherine "Ginny" Whitaker, age 67, entered into rest Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Ginny was born September 23, 1952 to the late Dr. Charles B. Whitaker and the late Dorothy Michel Whitaker. She was a life-long resident of Aiken. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from The University of South Carolina and taught elementary education in many places. She took care of her father for many years. Ginny was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church where she served as the parish Sacristan for many years. She enjoyed growing plants, feeding birds, and dearly loved her many dogs and cats. She thought people should be good human beings.
In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Agnes Nuckols.
Survivors include three sisters, Dorothy Ann Bedard (Paul), Jean Elizabeth Petroulis (Ted), Patricia Whitaker Dunham (Michael); two brothers, Charles B. Whitaker Jr. (Gayle) and Michel W. Whitaker (Beverly); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Friends may call on Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home. A prayer service with rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., with Father Andrew Trapp as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
