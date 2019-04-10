Virginia Lee Smith
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee Smith.
Aiken - VIRGINIA LEE SMITH, 78, beloved wife of Joseph Edward Smith, passed on to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home.
A native of Baltimore, MD, Virginia was a daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Harrell Lambdin. She was a lovely wife and mother, devoted to her family and had called Aiken her home since 2009. Virginia was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she shared her love of God and served faithfully in the church choir and the Methodist Women's Group. Quilting was her favorite past time and she was a cherished member of the Carolina Pine Quilters.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, Joe, include a daughter, Cheryl Lee Elligson (Richard), Graceville, FL; two sons, Michael Scott Smith (Kelly), Stewartstown, PA, Steven Edward Smith (Soraya), Huntingtown, MD; seven grandchildren, Angela Wilson, Ricky Elligson, Denilson Elligson, Lauren Gilmore, Jenson Smith, Gabriella Smith, Aaron Smith; four sisters, Sheila Carpenter, Sue Heckman, Patty Miles, Nancy Lease; a brother, Chuck Lambdin.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, April 13th beginning at 2 o'clock at Trinity United Methodist Church followed by a Memorial Service at 3 o'clock. Interment will be in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 10, 2019