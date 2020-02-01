|
|
Virginia Marie Roach
Warrenville - Virginia Marie Roach, 72, of Warrenville, SC, passed away January 28, 2020 at her residence.
Born June 16, 1947 in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of the late Norris Young and Flossie Siegler Young.
Jennie was a lifelong resident of Aiken County. She was a faithful member of Levels Baptist Church for several years. She was a Paul Harris Fellow and a former member of The Rotary Club of Aiken, Sunrise. One of her favorite pastimes was to visit Edisto Beach with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Robin Roach.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Dana M. Bolin, Marietta, GA; her son, Phillip A. Roach, Aiken,SC; her fiance, Richard Garcia, Aiken, SC; her sisters, Connie Gangway (Don), Aiken, SC, and Yvonne Gable, Lexington, SC; her brother, Larry Young (Ann), Aiken, SC; her granddaughter, Taylor L. Bolin, Marietta, GA; and her nephew, Jack Enochs of Houston, TX.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12PM in the chapel of George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken. Burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Virginia's memory to , or to the SPCA.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visitingwww.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 12, 2020