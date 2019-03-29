Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Rhoads. View Sign

Virginia Rhoads

Aiken - Virginia Sadler Rhoads, age 80, loving wife for 64 years to Bruce "Eddie" Rhoads and daughter of the late Charles Louis Sadler and the late Nellie York Sadler, entered into eternal rest at her residence Wednesday, March 27, 2019. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Lauren (Nancy) Rhoads; grandchildren, Lara (Brandon) Bridges and Aron (Sabrina) Rhoads; great grandchildren, Skylyn Bridges, Alayna Bridges and William Blake Rhoads; two very special friends, Tammy Abercrombie and Yvonne Goff and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Aiken, S.C. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Aiken, S.C. Her husband stated that she was a Navy wife having lived in California for 18 years. She was very talented and one of her best known talents was baking Wedding cakes, as well as other goodies. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 80 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2pm, with Rev. Brancie Stephens and Rev. Bobby Grover officiating. The interment will follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Chris Rhoads, Michael Yonn, Keith Clerc, Kevin Blackwell, Brian Grover and Jason Grover. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening, March 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Dr., Suite 210, Columbia, S.C. 29210. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements. You may sign the guestbook at www.



Virginia RhoadsAiken - Virginia Sadler Rhoads, age 80, loving wife for 64 years to Bruce "Eddie" Rhoads and daughter of the late Charles Louis Sadler and the late Nellie York Sadler, entered into eternal rest at her residence Wednesday, March 27, 2019. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Lauren (Nancy) Rhoads; grandchildren, Lara (Brandon) Bridges and Aron (Sabrina) Rhoads; great grandchildren, Skylyn Bridges, Alayna Bridges and William Blake Rhoads; two very special friends, Tammy Abercrombie and Yvonne Goff and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Aiken, S.C. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Aiken, S.C. Her husband stated that she was a Navy wife having lived in California for 18 years. She was very talented and one of her best known talents was baking Wedding cakes, as well as other goodies. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 80 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2pm, with Rev. Brancie Stephens and Rev. Bobby Grover officiating. The interment will follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Chris Rhoads, Michael Yonn, Keith Clerc, Kevin Blackwell, Brian Grover and Jason Grover. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening, March 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Dr., Suite 210, Columbia, S.C. 29210. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements. You may sign the guestbook at www. napierfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Napier Funeral Home

315 Main St.

Graniteville , SC 29829

(803) 663-3131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close