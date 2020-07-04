Virginia Satcher

Virginia SatcherAIKEN - Virginia Sizemore Satcher, age 88, beloved wife of the late Earl William "Bill" Satcher, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 at her daughters' home. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Stanley) Redd; grandchildren, Leslie Johnson (Keith) McGee, Jennifer Johnson (Mike) Murphy, Kyle Matthew Redd, Stuart William (Nikki) Redd; great grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah McGee, Noah and Matthew Murphy, Anna Grace, Katelyn and Emily Redd, Satcher, Whitt and Wyatt Redd; special friends, Ella Jane Usery, Margaret Faulkner, Jeanette Peeples, Kay Kitchings, Tameka Wade and Laura Johnson. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Sumner and Nettie Erin Hall Sizemore; daughter, Emily Johnson; and sister Velma "Sister" Jones. Most important to her was her relationship with her Lord and Savior, followed by her selflessness and love for her family. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday July 5th, 2020 at First Baptist Church Vaucluse at 4pm with Rev. Tony Rhoades and Rev. Sean Fulton officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be: Kyle Redd, Stuart Redd, Noah Murphy, Matthew Murphy, Keith McGee and Mike Murphy Honorary Pallbearers will be: Stanley Redd, Richard Johnson and Satcher Redd. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amy and Cheryl of Regency Hospice for their special care of Ms. Satcher. Memorials may be made in her honor to: First Baptist Church Vaucluse at 2 Church Street. Aiken, SC 29801. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, social distancing will be observed for the services of Ms. Satcher. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at