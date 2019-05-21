Vivian Holston
Ward - Funeral services for Mrs. Vivian Andrews Holston will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, at the Ridge Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Donald Hall and Sammie Williams Officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, at the Amos & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will Be 12:00 Noon, Friday, at the Ft Jackson National Cemetery.
Vivian had an incredible love for her family and leaves to cherish her precious memories, husband: Larry Wendell Holston, Ward, SC. Two children: Christopher Maurice Holston, Atlanta, GA and Tiffaney LaToya (Eric) Tolen, Duncan, SC. Grandchildren: Crisaunda Jones, Tre'Vioun Holston, Brooklyn Holston, Jermya Tolen and Nitari Tolen. One Sister: Agnes Andrews, North Augusta, SC. Mother-In-Law: Pearl Oliphant Holston, Ridge Spring, SC. Sisters-In-Law: Barbara (Eugene) Ready, Aiken, SC; Pearlestine H. Oxner, Warrenville, SC and Vernell (Larry) Williams, Johnston, SC. Brother-In-Law: Willie Calvin (Mabel) Holston, Ridge Spring, SCand a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved and cherished her.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 21, 2019