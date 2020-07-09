1/1
Vivian C. Jolly
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian C. Jolly
NEW ELLENTON - Vivian C. Jolly, age 86, entered into rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Jolly was born September 16, 1933 in Lodge, SC to the late Jessie Lee Crosby and the late Alease Black Crosby. She was a long-time area resident. She was the owner and operator of Alvanos Restaurant from the early 1980's ~ mid 1990's and Arri's Grill from 1989 ~ 2013. She enjoyed being a businessowner, making jewelry, and traveling. She was also an avid reader. She was a very classy lady and independent woman.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jolly was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm D. Jolly, Sr.; and a daughter, Lisa Vause.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Almond (Danny), Aiken, SC; a son, Dean Jolly, Aiken, SC; four grandchildren, Stephanie Heggoy (Eric), Crystal Almond, Ryan Jolly (Nicole), and Tiffany Campbell (Johnny); and three great-grandchildren, Ava Jolly, Olivia Jolly; and Emma Heggoy; and a sister, Betty Lucille Edwards.
Due to the on-going Corona Virus, services will be private with a Memorial Celebration being held at a later date when it is safe to gather together. Interment will be in Town Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Hospice for the loving care shown to Mrs. Jolly.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 9 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved