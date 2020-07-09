Vivian C. Jolly
NEW ELLENTON - Vivian C. Jolly, age 86, entered into rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Jolly was born September 16, 1933 in Lodge, SC to the late Jessie Lee Crosby and the late Alease Black Crosby. She was a long-time area resident. She was the owner and operator of Alvanos Restaurant from the early 1980's ~ mid 1990's and Arri's Grill from 1989 ~ 2013. She enjoyed being a businessowner, making jewelry, and traveling. She was also an avid reader. She was a very classy lady and independent woman.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jolly was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm D. Jolly, Sr.; and a daughter, Lisa Vause.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Almond (Danny), Aiken, SC; a son, Dean Jolly, Aiken, SC; four grandchildren, Stephanie Heggoy (Eric), Crystal Almond, Ryan Jolly (Nicole), and Tiffany Campbell (Johnny); and three great-grandchildren, Ava Jolly, Olivia Jolly; and Emma Heggoy; and a sister, Betty Lucille Edwards.
Due to the on-going Corona Virus, services will be private with a Memorial Celebration being held at a later date when it is safe to gather together. Interment will be in Town Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Hospice for the loving care shown to Mrs. Jolly.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
