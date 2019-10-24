Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Halcomb. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Mercy Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Mercy Church Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Halcomb

AIKEN - VIVIAN HALCOMB, 90, beloved wife of 65 years to the late Henry Halcomb, passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

A native of Wolfe County, KY, Vivian grew up on a big farm and was a daughter of the late James Morton and Lillie Frances Hollon Pence. She always tended a large garden and filled her yard and home with beautiful flowers. Vivian loved cooking and preparing delicious meals for her family and friends and was accomplished at crocheting and embroidery. She moved to Aiken in 1990 from Dayton, OH and was a member of Mercy Church. Her family wishes to thank all those who visited, cared for and prayed over her for the last 10 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Kay Biermann-Brohl (Ed), Aiken; two sons, Steve Halcomb, (Abedia), Madrid, Spain, Kyle Halcomb (Shelley), Mooresville, NC; grandchildren, D. J. Biermann (Sara), Kylie Grace Halcomb; great-granddaughter, Daisy Juniper Biermann; a brother, Lonnie Pence, Dayton, OH.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Vivian was preceded in death by six sisters, Minerva Taulbee, Lila Harris, Clara Sallee, Myrtle Hatton, Gladys Bowman, Delphia Halcomb; two brothers, Bruce Pence, Sam Henry Pence.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, October 28th beginning at 1 o'clock at Mercy Church followed by the funeral service at 2 o'clock. The Revs. Kenny Murphy and Todd Wilson will officiate. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803 or Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. (

