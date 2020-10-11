Vivian Sue Meador
AIKEN - Vivian "Sue" Meador, 64, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020 - two days following her 46th Wedding anniversary. Born in Aiken, S.C., she was the daughter of Grady L. and Ruby Mundy Sizemore. Sue's kindness, generosity, and beautiful smile will be remembered and missed. If asked she would tell you that her 3 greatest accomplishments were being a devoted wife, a loving mother and a passionate grandmother. Her life was a ministry unbeknownst to her. A bright light of love shining for God, she touched many through her selflessness & heart for serving others. Children were especially dear to her. Her love of children & desire to make a difference, led her to her personal business, Triple S & T Fundraising, which provided to her an avenue to support schools and organizations for the past twenty-five years. Sue most loved spending time with her family. She also loved gardening, her church, Grace Covenant Church of God, shopping and painting. Sue's true passion was showing the love of Christ to everyone she met. She was known for famous yard sales, where she greeted each person with a smile and no one ever left empty handed. A pecan pie, coupon book, or a handful of chocolates were some of her favorite gifts to give. She never realized the true impact she made but her legacy of love continues through all who were fortunate to be touched by her generosity and kindness. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Patricia Cato Richardson. Surviving are the love of her life and husband, Steve; her daughter, Stephanie M. (Michael) Roberts; her daughter Tiffany M. Stapleton; her stepdaughter Lisa Oppenheimer; four grandchildren Davis Stapleton, Brooks Stapleton, Stella Roberts and Braxton Roberts; two step-grandchildren Keaton Oppenheimer and Brooke Oppenheimer; two brothers Grady (Sally) Sizemore and Larry (Lorie) Sizemore. Also surviving are many very special nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Grace Covenant Church of God, 703 North Main Street, New Ellenton on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held immediately following the service. In honor of Sue, donations can be made to GCCOG Local Retired Ministers and Widows Fund, which she & her husband established, in c/o Grace Covenant Church of God, P.O. Box 28, New Ellenton, SC 29809. It is important to sincerely thank Jennifer M Allensworth and Lindsey M. Sommers for their dedication, time and loving care. Honorary pallbearers will be Sharon Blount, Joy Camp, Greta Edington, Andrea Foster, Anna Rose Lewellen, Susan Ridgeway, Shirley Rogers and Eilene Webber. Because of the Covid-19 situation all are ask to wear mask for the service and visitation and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed on the Cole Funeral Home Face Book page.
