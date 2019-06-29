Mr. Wade Anothy Whittle Sr.
Aiken - Mr. Wade Anthony Whittle Sr., 68, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of the late Josey Whittle, entered into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, to the late Wade Hampton Whittle and Jacqueline Rucker Whittle. Wade enjoyed riding motorcycles, taking camping trips to the lake and fishing. In addition to his wife and parents, family members include, children, Barbara Enevoldsen(Charles), Sheila Crook, Johnny Blackmon, Wade Whittle Jr.(Amy), siblings, the late Cindy Thompson, Larry Whittle(Trish), the late Randy Whittle(Myra), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, Michael Thompson, Stacy Whittle, James Randy Whittle, and niece Jennifer Whittle. The family will have a memorial gathering on Sunday, June 28, 2019, at 11 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 29, 2019