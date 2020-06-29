Wallace Gallman Jr.
Wallace Gallman, Jr.
AIKEN - Mr. Wallace Gallman, Jr. age 79, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
His parents, Wallace Gallman, Sr. and Fannie Jones Gallman, his son, Carlos Andre Gallman, his sisters, Alice W. Smith and Elizabeth Williams, all preceded him in death; while leaving to cherish many memories: his devoted wife, Ada Phoenix Gallman; his son, Glen Gallman (Teena); his daughter, Charlene Gallman Thomas (Michael); his sister, Georgia E. "Mikki" Johnson; and his brother, James Gallman (Betty); eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; other relatives. Wallace was a 1960 graduate of Martha Schofield High School, attended Aiken Technical College where he received his Industrial Mechanic Degree. He worked 31 years and retired in 2002 from AGY Fiberglass.
A memorial parade will be held 12 noon Friday, July 3, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. T.C. Edwards, Pastor.
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 concerns regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the home; however condolences may be expressed to his daughter, Charlene at 202 470-7726 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St.,SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
