Reverend Wallace Stallings
AIKEN - Wallace Stallings, husband of 60 years to Kay F. Lewis Stallings, departed this life on Friday, August 2, 2019, at his residence with his wife at his side.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 8, with the viewing at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Fair Baptist Church, Aiken, SC with Rev. Bruce Wright officiating. Interment will follow at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Beech Island, SC.
Wallace was born August 14, 1938, in Barnwell County, to the late Hank and Emily Stallings. He retired from Abby Bindery, Kearny, NJ after 25 years as a paper cutter. He was an ordained pastor and retired from pastoring at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, Matawan, NJ.
He is preceded in death by his parents Hank and Emily Stallings, 9 brothers, 4 sisters, and 2 sons Wallace Jr. and Michael Stallings.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kay F. Lewis Stallings, daughter Cynthia Stallings-Smith (Charles), grandsons Matthew and Kyle Stallings, and a multitude of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 6, 2019