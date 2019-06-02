|
|
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
|
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
|
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Farewell prayers and commendations
|
Beaufort National Cemetery
Walter Joseph Chelchowski
AIKEN - SMS Walter Joseph Chelchowski, USAF Ret., 95, husband of the late Ruth Ann Chelchowski, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Yonkers, NY, Walter was a son of the late Walter Joseph and Antoinette Wilkiel Chelchowski. He was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and served as mechanic crew chief flying on B-17's over Germany and Italy. After the war he served in the Navy Reserves and then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving during Korea and then in Vietnam at the same time his son was stationed in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1976 as senior master sergeant after a 33-year career. After his retirement, Walter was a Civil Service employee in the Panama Canal Zone managing commissaries for 12 years.
Walter moved to Aiken in 1990 and worked for his son at Ms Moffett's Yogurt Shop in the Aiken Mall for 10 years. He later worked as a dining room manager at Chick-fil-A for several years. He was an active member of VFW Post 5877 in Aiken and was a celebrant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
Survivors include his son, Richard D. Chelchowski, Aiken; daughter, Kathy Jeffery (Robert), Orlando, FL; 6 grandchildren, Erica Hartley, Robert Jeffery, Matt Dreckman, Molly Dreckman, Brian Chelcowski, LeAnne Chelchowski; 5 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Garrett, Owen Garrett, Bennett Chelchowski, Parker Chelchowski, Christian Chelchowski.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, June 6th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home with a prayer service at half-past 6.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 7th at 10 o'clock at the old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church on Park Ave., with The Very Rev. Gregory B. Wilson as Celebrant. Pallbearers will be Lowsell Koppert, Dwight Bradham, Richard Shreck, Hal Peck, Greg McCullum, George DeWeiss, Norman Thibodeau.
Farewell prayers and commendations will be Monday morning, June 10th at 10 o'clock in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the VFW National Children's Home, c/o VFW Post 5877, 116 Midway Cir., Aiken, SC 29803.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from June 2 to June 3, 2019
|
|
|
