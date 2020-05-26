Wanda Dew Fulmer

WINDSOR - Mrs. Wanda Dew Fulmer, 61, of Windsor, SC, wife of Timmy F. Fulmer, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Loris, SC, a daughter of the late Jimmy Thomas and Wilda Juanita Dew, she had been a resident of Aiken County, SC., most of her life. She was formerly a Licensed Practical Nurse. Wanda was a member Montmorenci First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family members include her children, Wayne Cordell, Aiken, SC, Joey Cordell and his wife, Brandy, Warrenville, SC, Jennifer Cordell and her companion, Jimmy, Barnwell, SC and the late Jamie Faye Cordell and siblings and their spouses, Barbara and Lucky Johnson, Montmorenci, SC, Jim Thomas and Donna Dew, Belton, TX, Rita Dew and her husband, Ken, Delray, FL and the late Sherlyn Dew.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Wanda's life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 3 o'clock at Montmorenci First Baptist Church, Montmorenci, SC.

Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome to share memories of Wanda and leave a message of condolence for the family.



