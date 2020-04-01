|
|
Wanda K. Autwell
Ridge Spring - Wanda K. Autwell, born November 3, 1943 in Polk County, North Carolina died at her residence on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was a retiree from FMC for 19 years. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, grandmother and caretaker for so many people. She never met a stranger. She was one of those people who opened her arms and doors to everyone.
She left behind two sons, Shane Autwell (Wendy), Shannon Autwell, a daughter Tonya Mundy (Roger Dean); daughter-in-law Beth Blackwell and a stepson Bobby Autwell. She also leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Three sisters Cathy Fisgus, Linda Hause and Vicki Hamrick. Preceded in death by her husband Bill Autwell, son Scotty Blackwell, 3 stepsons, Gene, Ronnie and David Autwell and one grandson Christian Bo Blackwell. Two brothers Danny and David Dempsey and parents Vernon and Gladys Dempsey.
A Celebration of Wanda's Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ().
