Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Autwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda K. Autwell


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda K. Autwell Obituary
Wanda K. Autwell
Ridge Spring - Wanda K. Autwell, born November 3, 1943 in Polk County, North Carolina died at her residence on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was a retiree from FMC for 19 years. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, grandmother and caretaker for so many people. She never met a stranger. She was one of those people who opened her arms and doors to everyone.
She left behind two sons, Shane Autwell (Wendy), Shannon Autwell, a daughter Tonya Mundy (Roger Dean); daughter-in-law Beth Blackwell and a stepson Bobby Autwell. She also leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Three sisters Cathy Fisgus, Linda Hause and Vicki Hamrick. Preceded in death by her husband Bill Autwell, son Scotty Blackwell, 3 stepsons, Gene, Ronnie and David Autwell and one grandson Christian Bo Blackwell. Two brothers Danny and David Dempsey and parents Vernon and Gladys Dempsey.
A Celebration of Wanda's Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ().
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC 29803 Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -