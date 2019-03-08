Wanda Williams
WEST COLUMBIA - Mrs. Wanda Williams, 61, of 3068 Princeton Rd, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence of her sister Joy Williams, 1189 Aldrich St. NE or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 8, 2019