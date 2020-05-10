Warren BaneAIKEN - Warren L. Bane of Aiken, SC, born Nov 14, 1944 to Herman and Jane Bane, passed away on May 7, after a several month long illness. He is survived by his wife, Karen Bane, his daughter Melanie Sutherland, son in law Brock Sutherland, grandchildren Morgan and Cole Sutherland, and his brother Ralph Bane.Warren was loved by many and will be remembered for his faith, his wit and cutting sarcasm, his love for animals and the SC Gamecocks, his ability to always see the silver lining, and his deep love for his family.Full obituary atSHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803