Warren Bane
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Bane
AIKEN - Warren L. Bane of Aiken, SC, born Nov 14, 1944 to Herman and Jane Bane, passed away on May 7, after a several month long illness. He is survived by his wife, Karen Bane, his daughter Melanie Sutherland, son in law Brock Sutherland, grandchildren Morgan and Cole Sutherland, and his brother Ralph Bane.
Warren was loved by many and will be remembered for his faith, his wit and cutting sarcasm, his love for animals and the SC Gamecocks, his ability to always see the silver lining, and his deep love for his family.
Full obituary at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com.
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 10 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved