Warren Glover Jr
AIKEN - Mr. Warren Glover, 55, of 331 Hancock Rd, entered into rest April 28, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Glover, Aiken; two sisters, Celestine (Jimmy) Johnson & Christine Glover both of Aiken; three brothers, Willie Glover, Wallace Glover, & Anthony Glover all of Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 29, 2020