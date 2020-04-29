Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
More Obituaries for WARREN GLOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WARREN GLOVER Jr.

WARREN GLOVER Jr. Obituary
Warren Glover Jr
AIKEN - Mr. Warren Glover, 55, of 331 Hancock Rd, entered into rest April 28, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Glover, Aiken; two sisters, Celestine (Jimmy) Johnson & Christine Glover both of Aiken; three brothers, Willie Glover, Wallace Glover, & Anthony Glover all of Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 29, 2020
