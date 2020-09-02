Warrington JacksonAIKEN - WARRINGTON JACKSON of Aiken, died Monday, August 31, 2020.Born near Wagner-Salley in Aiken County, he was a son of the late T. A. and Nellie Jackson. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 40 years, retiring from the Augusta office.He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served in Germany.For over 40 years, he was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a former church treasurer, sang in the choir and was a member of the men's club. On occasion he taught the Adult Sunday School Class.For many years he was a Ham Radio operator, retiring from the Augusta Ham Club.Surviving is his wife, Evelyn Ezekiel Jackson, formerly of North, SC; his daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Jack Mosca of Aiken and Callawassie Island.A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday afternoon, September 5th at 1 o'clock at Trinity United Methodist Church with The Revs. Lee Phillips and Dr. Donnie Bates officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at Noon. Social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at