Wayman A Gilliam
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayman A. Gilliam.
RIDGE SPRING - Services for Wayman A. Gilliam of Ridge Spring, SC, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home.
Public viewing at Davis Funeral Home, Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC, 29129 will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
(803) 685-5120
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 23, 2019