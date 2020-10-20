1/1
Wayne Campbell Ellis
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Wayne Campbell Ellis age 84 will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday October 20, 2020 in the Family Life Center at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery following the service.
Mr. Ellis entered in to rest Friday October 16, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. He was a native of Gilmer, NC and had made Aiken his home for the past 43 years. Mr. Ellis was the beloved husband of 63 years of Mrs. Margaret Moorer Ellis and a son of the late Mr. James Howard Ellis, Sr. and the late Mrs. Lena Cameron Ellis. He was a service representative with Pitney Bowers, Inc. in Columbia, SC with 27 years of service then moved to Aiken in 1987 and was owner and operator of Bee Jeep of Aiken for over 19 years retiring in 2006. Mr. Ellis attended Shiloh Baptist Church.
Additional survivors include one daughter, Janet Ramsey, Aiken; one son, Robert Wayne (Cindy) Ellis, Aiken; one brother, James Howard Ellis, Jr., Lexington, SC; one sister, Kay Ellis Brown, Florence, SC; three grandchildren, Melissa Nichole Ellis, Jonathon Brandon Ellis, Kyle Ellis Ramsey; two great grandchildren. Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by one son, Barry Ellis, his twin brother, Duaine Cameron Ellis.
In lieu of flowers the family would like for memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church 3925 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken, SC, 29805. Pallbearers will be Larry Shirley, Danny Fishburn, Ricky Murphy, Jonathon Ellis, Kyle Ramsey, and Bobby Jordan. A visitation with the family will start at 1:00 pm until time of the service at Shiloh Baptist Church. Because of the Covid-19 situation Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed at the funeral. The service will be live streamed on the Cole Funeral Home Face Book page.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
