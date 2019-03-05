Wayne J. Buxton
AIKEN - WAYNE J. BUXTON, 79, beloved husband of Roswitha Bernhardt Buxton, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Weymouth, MA, Wayne was a son of the late Stanley and Bessie Chase Buxton. He grew up in Hanover, MA and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. His career was as a nuclear engineer and consultant in the nuclear industry. He retired from Bechtel and had lived in Aiken for 15 years. He was involved in various hotrod and classic car clubs. He was founder of CSRA Road Angels, an active member of Aiken Horsepower and Goodguys Rod & Custom Association as a Rodders Representative
Survivors, in addition to his wife Roswitha, include his daughter, Lisa Gonzales (Joe), Rio Rancho, NM; his son, Mike Buxton (Teri), Augusta, GA; a granddaughter, Skyler Buxton.
The family will receive friends Thursday, evening, March 7th from 5 until 7 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Military Honors will be at 6 o'clock accorded by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 (cure.pcf.org)
