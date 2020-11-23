1/1
Wayne Morris Jewett
1925 - 2020
Wayne Morris Jewett, 95, passed into eternal life on November 19, 2020 at his home in Aiken, SC. Wayne was born in Strawberry Point, IA on September 20, 1925 to Howard and Mary Morris Jewett, who preceded him in death. Two brothers, Lee and Howard Jr, are also deceased.
Wayne was a World War II Navy veteran then worked for the US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC until his retirement. Wayne was an avid reader whose interests led to mastering skills in writing including a compilation of intensely researched biographies of Native Americans titled "Noted and Remembered" that he donated to the University of Dubuque in Iowa. He was also a gifted woodworker and gardener with a keen sense of humor, though he did not waste words as he spent his life making the world a better place for his family and friends. Wayne was a member of St Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken.
Wayne is survived by his beloved spouse of 71 years - his earth angel, Irene Mary Nicks Jewett of Aiken. He also leaves five children to mourn his passing and give thanks for the blessing of his life: Barbara (David) Warren of Fleming Island FL, Susan (William) Garner of Aiken SC, Lawrence (Brenda) Jewett also of Aiken, David (Traci) Jewett of Richmond VA, and Steven (Terri) Jewett of Dumfries VA as well as 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Wanda Luebke of Galena IL and brother Dean (Eileen) of Dubuque IA.
We commend you Wayne - our dear husband, father, and grandfather - to your Creator. May you rest in the arms of Our Lord who formed you from the dust of the earth. May Holy Mary, the angels and all the saints welcome you now that you have gone forth from this life. You are already missed but will never be forgotten. We love you.
Friends may call on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at George Funeral Home. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St., SE., Aiken, SC 29801.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Aiken Standard on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
