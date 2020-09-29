1/1
Wendell Dale Busbee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendell Dale Busbee
Warrenville - Wendell Dale Busbee, retired Marine and Vietnam veteran (20 yrs), passed away on September 26, 2020.
He fought a long battle with heart disease and diabetes.
He is survived by: Jimmie Busbee, Beech Island; one son, John Wendall Busbee, North Augusta; one daughter, Tracey Lynn Busbee, North Augusta; two grandaughters, Rany Andrea Busbee, North Augusta and Autumn Shay Busbee, Alabama; two grandsons, Colton Ulmer and Nathan Ulmer, Texas; siblings: Ellis Busbee, Clearwater, FL, Jack Busbee, Warrenville, Tracy Lee Busbee, Warrenville, Ricky Busbee and Jean (Muriel) Beasley, Warrenville.
Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to disabled veterans or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved