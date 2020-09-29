Wendell Dale Busbee
Warrenville - Wendell Dale Busbee, retired Marine and Vietnam veteran (20 yrs), passed away on September 26, 2020.
He fought a long battle with heart disease and diabetes.
He is survived by: Jimmie Busbee, Beech Island; one son, John Wendall Busbee, North Augusta; one daughter, Tracey Lynn Busbee, North Augusta; two grandaughters, Rany Andrea Busbee, North Augusta and Autumn Shay Busbee, Alabama; two grandsons, Colton Ulmer and Nathan Ulmer, Texas; siblings: Ellis Busbee, Clearwater, FL, Jack Busbee, Warrenville, Tracy Lee Busbee, Warrenville, Ricky Busbee and Jean (Muriel) Beasley, Warrenville.
Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to disabled veterans or a charity of your choice
.