Wilbert Charles Breland

AIKEN - Mr. Wilbert Charles Breland, age 77, passed away Sunday September 6, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta. Graveside services will be held 1 PM Friday September 11, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison St, with Rev. Troy Toney, Eulogist. Wilbert leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Amy Moore Breland; four daughters, Denise (Thomas Sr.) Breland-Riley, Angenetta (Angie) Breland, Nicole Breland, and Ericka (Cliff) Bush; son, Renard (Amanda) Breland ; grandchildren, Brittany Chastang, LaTavia (Hudie) Riley-Jones, Chyna Riley, Jazzlyn, Brianna, and Gianna Breland, Kelsey Heath, Daija Gary, Layla Bush, Thomas Riley Jr., and Sabazz Williams; other relatives and loving friends. Due to Covid-19, the Family requests that all acts of kindness be sent via phone @ 803-649-3993 as well as visiting JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 on Thursday from 5-7 PM.



