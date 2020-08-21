Wilbur Asbert Toole, Jr.

Langley - Wilbur Asbert Toole, Jr. passed peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, with his significant other of 17 years, Denise A. McClintic of Scottsdale, by his side.

Born in Aiken, SC on November 26, 1944 to Wilbur Asbert Toole, Sr. and Ella Mae Toole (nee Clark), he is survived by his older brother, Charles Joseph Toole, of Langley, SC and his two children, Travis and Triess Toole, and his four grandchildren, from the San Francisco Bay Area in California.

He was a graduate of Langley Bath Clearwater High School (LBC). He served honorably in the United States Navy, stationed at the Philippine Embassy in Manila, during the late 60s, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After returning from the Philippines to Northern California, he married and had a successful sales career of over 40 years in the building and construction industry. An avid golfer, who saw Arnold Palmer win his first Green Jacket at Augusta National Golf Club, he was noted for being full of life and good fun. He had electric blue eyes, an infectious smile, not to mention his glorious head of hair, silver-white in his final years. It is an understatement to say he will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bible Church in Langley, South Carolina.



