Willa Salley
SALLEY - Willa Marie Whitehurst Salley, 100, widow of the late Cecil McCloud Salley, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Place at Shadow Oaks Assisted Living Facility.
She was the second of five children born to the late Yarnell Delaney Whitehurst and Edith Melissa Pickens Whitehurst. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother, Duluth Whitehurst Holland and John Oliver Whitehurst, sons-in-law, G. Paul Cude, Sr. and Edward "Boozie" Moseley, as well as two grandsons G. Paul Cude, Jr. and Patrick A. Cude.
Willa Salley was a very gregarious and happy daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed small town life in Salley, where she was the parts manager at Salley Tractor Company. She was a faithful member of Salley Baptist Church where she regularly attended church services, added her beautiful alto voice to the church choir and her faithful presence to both her Sunday School class and Mid-Week Prayer Services. Additionally she was a Garden Club member and a participant in both the ladies bridge club and couples bridge club. She was an avid and very competitive golfer. She regularly prepared gourmet meals which she loved to share, particularly with her family.
Willa Salley is survived by her three daughters: Cecilia Salley, Barbara Cude Rayfield (Lee), and Edith Moseley, five grandchildren: Craig (Kathy) Clamp, Calvin (Gail) Clamp, Clint (Julie) Cude, Michelle (Michael) Crouch, and Michael (Sarah Forbes) Rustad; four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Harmon (Mildred) Whitehurst, Opal Whitehurst Sharp, Austin (Peggy) Whitehurst, and Harvey (Billie Jean) Whitehurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Willa Marie Whitehurst Salley may be directed to Salley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 422 Salley, SC 29137 or Regency Southern Care Hospice, 1690 University Parkway, Aiken SC 29801.
The family will honor Miss Willa's life during a private service. Friends and family may view Miss Willa on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.