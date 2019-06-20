Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willaim E. "Speedy" Powell. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Graniteville , SC View Map Interment Following Services Historic Graniteville Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Willaim E. "Speedy" Powell

Graniteville - Mr. William "Speedy" Powell, age 84, entered into rest on Tuesday June 18th, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta Ga. He is survived by his sons, Russell (Penny) Powell, Chuck (Rhonda) Powell, Mike (Elizabeth) Powell; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a special granddaughter, Sarah Powell, who was his reason for living. He is also survived by his fur buddy "Ace" whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Gloria Powell; parents, Ernest Eugene and Lottie Seigler Powell; and sister, Earline Powell Tompkins. Mr. Powell was a Vestry Member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Graniteville and a former Junior Warden. He was a member of the Star Lodge #99 in Graniteville, and worked as a supervisor for Graniteville Company for 45 years at Stevens Steam Plant. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved going to the mountains. He will be greatly missed by many. A funeral service celebrating his life will be conducted on Friday June 21st, 2019 at 4pm at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Graniteville, with Rev. Doug Puckett officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, June 20th, 2019 from 6-8pm at Napier Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be: Erik Galloway, Ric Castles, Johnny Hodson, Phil Napier, Ronnie Eubanks and Bradley Holmes. The Star Lodge #99 Masons will be Honorary Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Memory of Mr. Powell. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



