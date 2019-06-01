William "Bill" Aiken
GREER - William "Bill" Marion Aiken, Jr., 78, passed away on May 29, 2019.
A native of Langley, son of the late William Marion Aiken, Sr. and Dorothy Matheny Aiken, he was a retired employee of AB Beverage, a US Air Force Veteran and a member of Advent United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda Tutterow Aiken of the home; two sons, William Marion Aiken, III (Jennifer Gossett) of Greer and Eugene Aaron Aiken (Katherine Fleming) of Central; one sister, Ann Aiken Edmundson (Stan) of Raleigh, NC; one sister-in-law, Beverly Aiken of Statesville, NC and three grandchildren, William Marion Aiken, IV, Ann Michelle Aiken and Lily Carolyn Aiken.
Mr. Aiken was predeceased by one brother, Eugene Martin Aiken.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, Aiken, SC conducted by Rev. Ken Nelson and Rev. Michael Turner.
Visitation will be held after the service in the fellowship hall.
The family is at the home of the son, Will Aiken.
Special thanks to caregivers at Oakleaf Village and Open Arms Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601 or St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry Street, NW, Aiken, SC 29801.
Online condolences may be made at
www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 1, 2019