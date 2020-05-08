William C. "Buzz" Jackson III

GREENSBORO, NC - William C. Jackson III, also known as "Buzz", passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital during a brief stay. Buzz has resided in Greensboro for 16 years and worked for New Bridge Bank as Senior Vice President of Special Assets. Aiken was where he was born and raised.

He is predeceased by his mother, Virginia Tomic Jackson, father, W.C. Jackson Jr., and brother Peter Kemp Jackson. He is survived by his two sons, Peter Kemp Jackson II and Frank Matthews Jackson, sister Virginia Jackson-Pownell, and nephew, Wesley Pownell, Jr., all of Aiken, SC. He had a very special and close relationship with his former wife Catherine Joyce-Jackson, of Greensboro NC, and her two sons, Stephen Gray Joyce, San Francisco CA, and Dr. J. Kyle Joyce, Covington, LA.

Buzz attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA. He graduated from Wofford College with a Degree in English, and obtained his MBA from Wake Forest University. While living in Aiken, He was president of Jackson Petroleum, Inc. He was active in the community, served on the City Planning Commission, was involved in the Aiken Symphony Guild and Aiken Rotary Club.

Buzz will be remembered as a joy to work with, his intelligence, good sense of humor, his bad jokes, and love of beach music.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Wofford College, c/o Wofford College Advancement Office, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store