William Dion Tolbert Simpkins
Atlanta, GA - Age 39, entered into eternal rest on Tues., March 17, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1PM-4PM on Thurs., March 26th at the funeral home. Funeral services and interment will be private. Survivors include his parents, Charles (Min. Ellaree) Simpkins Sr., Graniteville; three brothers, Charles Simpkins Jr., Atlanta, GA, Ernest L. Simpkins and Deshawn Judd both of Graniteville; two sisters, Kimberly (Gene) Robinson, Augusta, GA and Quana Allen, Graniteville and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends; a special cousin, Crystal Bassett. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020