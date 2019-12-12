Home

Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
William Drayton Obituary
William Drayton
WILLISTON - Mr. William Drayton entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. Family and friends may call the residence of his wife Mrs. Hattie Drayton 212 Society Road, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019
