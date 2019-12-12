|
William Drayton
WILLISTON - Mr. William Drayton entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. Family and friends may call the residence of his wife Mrs. Hattie Drayton 212 Society Road, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019