1/2
Rev. William E. Starnes Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. William E. Starnes, Jr.
GRANITEVILLE - Rev. William E. Starnes, age 86, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday October 10th, 2020. He is survived by sons, William (Sue) Starnes, Robert Starnes; brother, Tom Starnes; sisters, Sue Moore; seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Mrs. Lily Starnes; parents, William "Bud" and Martha Starnes; brothers, Rev. Charles Starnes, I.J. Starnes; and sister Mildred Short. He was born in Norton Virginia to the late William "Bud" and Martha Starnes on November 16th, 1933. Rev. Starnes was an Ordained Bishop of the Church of God International for 53 years, and pastored several churches in the local area. Also, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was touched by his life and ministry. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday October 14th, 2020 at 2pm at the Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Brandon Key officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Graniteville Community Church of God
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Graniteville Community Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville Napier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved