Rev. William E. Starnes, Jr.
GRANITEVILLE - Rev. William E. Starnes, age 86, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday October 10th, 2020. He is survived by sons, William (Sue) Starnes, Robert Starnes; brother, Tom Starnes; sisters, Sue Moore; seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Mrs. Lily Starnes; parents, William "Bud" and Martha Starnes; brothers, Rev. Charles Starnes, I.J. Starnes; and sister Mildred Short. He was born in Norton Virginia to the late William "Bud" and Martha Starnes on November 16th, 1933. Rev. Starnes was an Ordained Bishop of the Church of God International for 53 years, and pastored several churches in the local area. Also, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was touched by his life and ministry. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday October 14th, 2020 at 2pm at the Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Brandon Key officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com