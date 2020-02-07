|
Mr. William Gerald O'Banion, Sr.
Warrenville - Mr. William Gerald O'Banion, Sr, 81, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of forty-eight years, Betty Greene O'Banion and his second wife, Gloria D. O'banion.
Born in Langley, SC to the late Walter Fletcher "Pete" and Virgie Holley O'Banion, he was a retired supervisor for Dixie Clay Company with forty-two years of service. A farmer his whole life, William loved the outdoors, whether farming or fishing at the lake. He was an avid NASCAR and Atlanta Braves fan but most of all he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with them.
Surviving are his children: Jerrie Sparling (the late Shawn), of Warrenville, SC and Gerald O'Banion (Sandra), of Aiken, SC; his brother, Curtis O'Banion (Georgia Ann), of Warrenville, SC and his sister, Mildred Richardson, of Clearwater, SC; five grandchildren: Ryan Sparling (Emily), Clay O'Banion ( Bethany), Alisha O'Banion, Tara Buffett (Matt), and Leann O'Banion and six great-grandchildren: Madison, Reagan, and Piper Buffett, Cole and Kalynne O'Banion, and Connor Sparling.
A graveside funeral service will be 10 o'clock Saturday morning in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Roland Smith officiating. The family has asked that everyone please assemble at the graveside.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the O'Banion.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 19, 2020