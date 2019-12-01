William 'Bill' Harold Brunson
AIKEN - William Harold "Bill" Brunson, age 78, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Janet Brunson; a daughter, Billie Goodman (Robert); and granddaughter, Kayla Goodman. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234)).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11, 2019