William Henry Burkett Sr.
AIKEN - William Henry Burkett Sr., age 70, entered into rest Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Burkett was born June 29, 1950 in Richland County, South Carolina to the late Leroy Burkett and the late Christine Harmon. He made Aiken, SC his home since 1992. He was an engineer by trade and enjoyed baseball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William "Will" Henry Burkett Jr.; three brothers, Roy, Johnnie, and Mitchell Burkett; and two sisters, Martha Ouzts and Sylvia Magee.
Survivors include his beloved wife of forty-nine years, Frances R. Burkett; two daughters, Michele Loftis (Todd), Columbia, SC and Joslyn Morton (Jarad), Midlothian, VA; two grandchildren, Grace Morton and Jackson Loftis; a sister, Sandra Burkett; and four brothers, Ray (Shelby), Mike (Sandra), John (Peggy), and Tony Burkett.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 in The George Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Bill Howard will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association, PO Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
