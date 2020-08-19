1/1
William Henry "Billy" Woodward
Aiken - Mr. William Henry "Billy" Woodward, Jr., 60, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late William Henry, Sr. and Eloree Woodward. He was formerly a Construction Worker.
In addition to his parents, family members include his children and their spouses, William Henry and Melissa Smith, Graniteville, SC, Amanda Woodward, Gaston, SC, Dee Woodward, Aiken, SC, Christian and April Woodward, Pelion, SC and Johnathan and Taylor Woodward, Mosheim, TN and fourteen grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 4 o'clock at Lakeside Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC.
Due to the current pandemic and out of respect for others, the family respectively asks that mask be worn and social distancing be practiced.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Billy and leave a message of condolence for the family.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Lakeside Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
