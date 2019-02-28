Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hicks. View Sign

William Hicks

Graniteville - Mr. William T. Hicks, 67, of Graniteville, SC, known by his family and friends as "Bill/Billy", and let us not forget "Wild Bill from Breezy Hill", beloved husband of nearly forty-seven years to Mrs. Evelyn Cushman Hicks, entered into rest suddenly on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Lynwood and Margaret Nicotero Hicks, he had been a resident of Graniteville, SC, most of his life, where he graduated from Leavelle-McCampbell High School in 1969. He was of the Catholic faith. He retired from the Maintenance Division of Aiken County, after over twenty-years of service. Billy enjoyed spending time with his family. His sons were not only his sons; they were also his friends. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Steelers fan.

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his sons, Robby Hicks and his companion, Eva McCord, Warrenville, SC and Ricky Hicks and his wife, Carrie, Aiken, SC; sister, the late Patricia Cochran Davis, grandsons Dalton Hicks and William Hicks and granddaughter, Sadie Hicks.

The family will greet friends on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Jody Padgett will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Benjie Hicks, Bruce Yaun, Steve Busbee, Gibb Blankenship, Josh Moyer and Jonathan Brown. Grandsons, Dalton and Will Hicks will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

