William Julius Hewitt
ELLOREE - Mr. William Julius Hewitt, 92, husband of Thelma Stroud Hewitt, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at his Santee home after an extended illness.
Mr. Hewitt is survived by his wife Thelma of 71 years, his sons William J. Hewitt, Jr. (Paula) Summerville, Phillip Marvin Hewitt of Aiken; 8 Grandchildren Jenika Sears, Tiffany Butler, Holly Robertson, Brian Walsh, John Marshall, Ashlie Ewers, Matthew Hewitt, Clifford J. Hewitt and 16 Great Grandchildren.
Mr. Hewitt was the son of the late Oscar and Mamie Hewitt. He was predeceased by his daughter, Melodie Ann Walsh, his sister, Ruby Lee Hewitt Elliott and his brother, Harvey Hewitt.
Mr. Hewitt began his Southern Bell career in Florence in 1952 and went on to serve as plant foreman in Edgefield and Johnston and plant manager in Aiken, retiring after 38 years with Southern Bell, AT&T and Lucent Technology. Mr. Hewitt was a US Navy veteran, serving in World War II. He enjoyed his retirement in Santee doing lots of fishing.
The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, September 23, from 12:30 until 1:30 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 P.M. in the Chapel of Cox-Collins Funeral Home, with Rev. Randy Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Nichols, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hayestown Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2181 Hayestown Rd., Lake View, SC 29563 or a .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 23, 2019