William "Mr. Bill" Krause
WILLISTON - Memorial Services for William Frank Scott "Mr. Bill" Krause, 76, of Williston, SC will be held 3 pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with the Reverend Charlie Kelly officiating; burial will be in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday. "Mr. Bill" passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Born in Appleton, WI, he was a son of the late Roy and Eleanor Lutz Krause. He was a US Army Veteran, worked as a mechanic for 32 years at Owens Corning Fiberglass and for 7 years "Mr. Bill" worked as the animal control officer for the Town of Williston. He was a member of the South Edisto Hunting Club, "Mr. Bill" loved to hunt and fish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years Janice Adele Fox Krause of the home; daughters Dawn Krause of Gloverville, Leslie (Michael) Zimmerman of Bull Gap, TN, Alice (Wyatt) Burbage of Williston; son Brian Krause of Ridge Spring; sister Georgia Lee Still of Appleton, WI; 11 grandchildren which includes Charles and Lila Burbage who were close to his heart and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers Bruce and J. D. Krause.
