William L. Harris
North Augusta - WILLIAM L. HARRIS, 88, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at University Hospital following a brief illness.
A native of Red House, WV, William was a son of the late Howie and Edith Victoria Williams Harris. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Korea. He had lived in Aiken County since 1953 and retired from DuPont and Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site. He was a member of American Legion Post 0172.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Clerc (David), Rowena Harris (Russ Johnson), all of Aiken; two grandchildren, Will Jackson, Nicole W. Hicks (Ryan); three great-grandchildren, Arley Jackson, Grady Lee Hicks, Colton Hicks and a dear friend, Paula Clark, Belvedere.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare (letlovelive.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 18, 2020