William M. Anderson
WAGENER - Mr. William McKinley Anderson, 37, entered into rest Thursday, May 23, 2019.
William is the son of Willa Mae Huges Anderson and the late Matthew N. Anderson, Jr. William is the brother of Christian Matthew "Matt" Anderson and Christopher Henry "Chris" Anderson and his wife Shana of Windsor.
William is a member of Berlin Baptist Church.
The Memorial Service will be Saturday, 11 am at Berlin Baptist Church with a time of fellowship following the service in the church fellowship building. Rev. Michael McCormick will be ministering to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Blizzard Funeral Home, PO Box 235 Wagener, SC 29164.
